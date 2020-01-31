Left Menu
ISRO readying low-cost launch vehicles

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that it is preparing low-cost satellite launch vehicles costing around Rs 30-35 crores each, which can put into orbit satellites weighing 500 kgs.

  • ANI
  • Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)
  • Updated: 31-01-2020 21:42 IST
  • Created: 31-01-2020 21:42 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Jan 31: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Friday announced that it is preparing low-cost satellite launch vehicles costing around Rs 30-35 crores each, which can put into orbit satellites weighing 500 kgs. "This capability will give ISRO a big commercial boost as it will be able to cater to micro, mini and medium segments of the market," said Haridas T V, Deputy Director, VSSC taking part in the panel discussions at EDGE 2020, two-day space conclave.

The first such launch is expected to take place in the next four months from the country. "The biggest advantage is that ISRO now can manufacture these vehicles in a turnaround time of just three weeks' time," he added.

Haridas also stated that ISRO has earmarked USD 1,600 million for launch vehicles of which USD 870 million will be for PSLV and the remaining for GSLV. He further said that ISRO planned some 500 PSLV launches in the next five years.

"The Government Owned Contractor Operated (GOCO) model is picking up very well in space and defence sectors. "We want to leverage it to the maximum in the coming days," he added. Earlier, in his keynote address at the session titled Navigating Space Industry - Through Innovation, Agility and Collaboration, Dr Rabin Giles, Director Innovation, CNES Connect said that there is tremendous scope for cooperation between France and India in the development of space technology.

"India and France can work to set up a model for the Moon programme," he said. Elaborating on the cornerstones for a space deal, Dr Giles said partnerships are the solution. Next come science, which is the DNA and thirdly is the connect needed to the downstream sector.

Dr Giles said space industry is a sector where 'patience and dream' play a big part. "Innovation needs trust and failure is an option," this is the dictum that he follows when he works with start-ups," said Dr Giles, adding that the key factor is trust. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

