Pakistan violates ceasefire in J-K's Poonch
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on Friday.
Pakistan violated ceasefire in Shahpur and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on Friday. The ceasefire violation took place at about 16:45 hours.
The Indian Army is giving a befitting reply to the violation. Earlier on Thursday, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Degwar sector of Poonch district by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.(ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
