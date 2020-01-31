JK govt directs issuing of advisory to hotel owners in J&K on coronavirus

The Jammu and Kashmir government has asked authorities to issue an advisory to hotels owners, asking them to check if guests have travelled to China since the outbreak of the coronavirus there. The Union Territory's administration has issued the health advisory and has asked people who have travelled to China or South East Asia since January 1 to get themselves checked for the virus' symptoms.

Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam on Friday reviewed the preparedness of the health department to deal with coronavirus cases. He urged the health department to remain on high alert and work in close coordination with divisional and district administrations, and airport officers to deal with any suspected case of coronavirus.

The chief secretary has asked officials to spread awareness on the virus and its symptoms. "Advisory to all hoteliers, especially in Kashmir division, should be issued to track travel history of people coming from foreign countries in general and China in particular in past few weeks," he said.

Subrahmanyam has asked the health department to train doctors, paramedics and health workers to deal with coronavirues cases.

