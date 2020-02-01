Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus outbreak: 324 Indians evacuated from China's Wuhan in special Air India plane

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 09:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 09:48 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: 324 Indians evacuated from China's Wuhan in special Air India plane

Air India's jumbo B747 plane, evacuating 324 Indian nationals from the novel coronavirus-hit Wuhan in China, landed here on Saturday morning, officials said. The plane reached Delhi around 7.30 am, they said.

There were five doctors from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital and one paramedical staff on board, said an Air India spokesperson. The evacuees from Wuhan comprised three minors, 211 students and 110 working professionals, the spokesperson said.

The Indian Army has set up a quarantine facility in Manesar near Delhi to keep those evacuated from China's Hubei province. Officials said they would be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

"With 324 passengers, special flight has taken off for India from Wuhan. It may reach Delhi at 7.30am," said the Air India spokesperson at 1.19 am on Saturday. The flight had departed from Delhi airport at 1.17 pm on Friday to evacuate Indian nationals from China, where more than 250 people - none of them Indian - have died due to novel coronavirus.

On Friday evening, the Air India spokesperson had stated that another special flight may take off from Delhi airport on Saturday to evacuate Indians from Wuhan. The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 259 with total confirmed cases surging to 11,791 amid stepped up efforts by a number of countries to evacuate their nationals from Hubei province, the epicentre of the virus, officials said on Saturday.

About Friday's flight, the spokesperson had said earlier during the day, "A team of five doctors from RML hospital, one paramedical staff from Air India, with prescribed medicines from doctors, masks, overcoats, packed food are in the aircraft. A team of engineers, security personnel are also there in this special aircraft. Whole rescue mission is being led by Captain Amitabh Singh, Director (Operations), Air India." The spokesperson had added that there were five cockpit crew members and 15 cabin crew members on Friday's flight.

Before departure at Delhi airport, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani had said, "No service will take place in the plane. Whatever food is there will be kept in seat pockets. As there will be no service, there will be no interaction (between cabin crew and passengers)." "Masks have been arranged for the crew and passengers. For our crew, we have also arranged a complete protective gear," he had added.

"Total five doctors from the Health Ministry are also going... The plane will be there (at Wuhan airport) for 2-3 hours," Lohani had said. Air India has done such evacuations earlier also from countries such as Libya, Iraq, Yemen, Kuwait and Nepal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Vasilevskiy, Lightning hold off Ducks

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 23 saves to post his 150th NHL victory as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the host Anaheim Ducks 4-3 Friday night. Anthony Cirelli and Nikita Kucherov each had a goal and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and Erik Cernak ...

Govt debt down to 48.9 pc from 52.2 pc

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the governments debt has reduced to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per cent, while presenting the Union Budget in the Lok Sabha. The government debt came down to 48.9 per cent from 52.2 per...

India now 5th largest economy globally: Sitharaman

India is now the fifth largest economy in the world and the Central government debt has reduced to 48.7 per cent of GDP from 52.2 per cent in March 2014, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.Presenting the Union Budget for 2...

India uplifted 271 mn people out of poverty: Sitharaman

India has uplifted 271 million people out of poverty, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday. In her second Budget presentation, the finance minister said the Budget for 2020-21, is woven around aspirational India, economic de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020