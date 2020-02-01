Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pondy to procure milk from Karnataka to meet shortfall: CM

  • PTI
  • |
  • Pondy
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 16:45 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 16:45 IST
Pondy to procure milk from Karnataka to meet shortfall: CM

Territorial government has initiated steps to procure milk from the Milk Producers Society in Karnataka to meet the shortfall in production in the Union Territory. Puduchery Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, in a press release here on Saturday, said the management of the Puducherry Cooperative Milk Producers Federation which has been procuring, processing and selling milk under the banner of 'PONLAIT' has been asked to buy the commodity from Karnataka to meet the shortage faced in the former French colony.

Puducherry needs around one lakh litre milk every day. With the local milk production having come down by 50 per cent of the requirement, the federation had been procuring milk from outside. But there was a sudden shortfall in availability of milk both locally and from outside Puducherry.

With the consumers facing difficulty in getting the milk for some days now, a representation was made to the Chief Minister by a section of consumers. Following this, the Chief Minister has asked the federation to get milk from the cooperative society in Karnataka, the release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Cervical cancer could be eliminated within next 100 years: Lancet study

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions

Captains of industry welcome Budget, make suggestions Coimbatore, Feb 1 PTI Captains of various sectors of industry on Saturday welcomed the Union budget and provided suggestions to the Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman. Preside...

NIRVIK scheme to provide high insurance cover for exporters: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced Nirvik Niryat Rin Vikas Yojana scheme to provide enhanced insurance cover and reduce premiums for small exporters. To achieve higher export credit disbursement, a new scheme NIRVIK i...

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country: Centre to Delhi HC.

Nirbhaya gangrape case will go down in history of India where convicts of heinous crime are trying patience of country Centre to Delhi HC....

Budget's push for clean air: Old thermal power plants to shut

Old coal-fired power plants not meeting emission norms will be closed and their land put to alternative use, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday as she provided Rs 4,400 crore in her Budget for measures to ensure clean air....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020