Pondy to procure milk from Karnataka to meet shortfall: CM

Territorial government has initiated steps to procure milk from the Milk Producers Society in Karnataka to meet the shortfall in production in the Union Territory. Puduchery Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said, in a press release here on Saturday, said the management of the Puducherry Cooperative Milk Producers Federation which has been procuring, processing and selling milk under the banner of 'PONLAIT' has been asked to buy the commodity from Karnataka to meet the shortage faced in the former French colony.

Puducherry needs around one lakh litre milk every day. With the local milk production having come down by 50 per cent of the requirement, the federation had been procuring milk from outside. But there was a sudden shortfall in availability of milk both locally and from outside Puducherry.

With the consumers facing difficulty in getting the milk for some days now, a representation was made to the Chief Minister by a section of consumers. Following this, the Chief Minister has asked the federation to get milk from the cooperative society in Karnataka, the release said..

