100 top officials attend leadership programme at yoga centre

  • PTI
  • |
  • Coimbato
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 17:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 17:24 IST
Over 100 top government officials, including 84 IAS officers from 19 states, participated in the Inner Engineering (IE) Leadership Programme at Isha Yoga Center here. The five-day residential programme was held between January 27 and 31.

The Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), government of India, is offering several training programmes for its officers. The programmes were being conducted by Indian and international institutions and IE Leadership Programme is one such programmes that officers can choose from.

The IE module included Upa-yoga sessions, initiation into Shambhavi Mahamudra Kriya and a leadership module that focuses on bringing balance and stability into ones life, a press release from Isha said on Saturday. The module can have a lasting impact on personal and professional productivity, interpersonal relationships and the quality of decision-making, the release said.

Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Additional Secretaries among other high-ranking officers from 19 Indian states participated in the programme and several participants termed the experience as 'overwhelming' and lauded Isha volunteers for 'impeccable organisation and execution.' The IE Leadership module is specially designed by Isha founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and is offered to leaders in positions of influence whose decisions may affect several thousand lives, the release said. IE is a technology derived from the ancient science of yoga that offers tools to engineer oneself for inner well- being.

It helps establish an inner foundation and vision for all dimensions of life and find the necessary balance between the challenges of a hectic lifestyle and the iner longing for peace and well-being, the release said..

