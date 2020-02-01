Confusing Budget, Centre on selling spree, says Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday called the Union Budget for 2020-21 "confusing" and said the Centre was on a "selling spree". He lashed out at the disinvestment proposals of the Narendra Modi government and said the Centre was "selling institutions established by the Congress".

"After Air India, the government now wants to sell Life Insurance Corporation. The Centre also plans to allow private parties to run trains. They are on a spree to sell the country," he said. He expressed disappointment over Budget proposals related to agriculture, and also said the plans to make the country a USD 5 trillion economy was just a "jumla" (rhetoric) as the growth rate needed for it was absent.

He claimed budgetary provisions for SC/STs and OBCs were shown together and there was a chance that allotment for SC/STs might reduce in future..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

