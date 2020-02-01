Passengers from Thailand, Singapore to be screened for coronavirus

Due to threat posed by coronavirus, the central government has now decided to screen flight passengers arriving in India from Thailand and Singapore in addition to those from China and Hong Kong. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan chaired a review meeting here with the senior officials of his ministry for preparedness to deal with the novel coronavirus.

"Passengers coming from Thailand and Singapore would also be screened for their health status at the airports in addition to those who are coming from China via Hong Kong," said Vardhan. "As of today, 52,332 passengers from 326 flights have been screened. A total of 97 symptomatic travellers picked up by the IDSP have been referred to the isolation facilities. 98 samples have been tested of which 97 have been found to be negative," he said.

The positive case found in Kerala is being monitored and is reportedly stable. Earlier, in the day the Cabinet Secretary held a high-level review meeting on the preparedness for novel coronavirus with secretaries of Health, Civil Aviation, Textiles, Pharmaceutical, DHR, and Director General of Foreign Trade (DGFT).

Union Health Secretary Preeti Sudan had a video conference to review the process of screening passengers from different countries. Three hundred and twenty-four incoming Indian citizens from Wuhan, China, reached here today. Of these 104 are housed at ITBP Chawla Camp and 220 are in Manesar. They are being effectively monitored. (ANI)

