Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two members of PDCK arrested in Assam, pistol confiscated

Assam police here on Saturday arrested two cadres of People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) and confiscated a pistol along with ammunition from their possession.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Karbi Anglong (Assam)
  • |
  • Updated: 01-02-2020 23:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-02-2020 23:11 IST
Two members of PDCK arrested in Assam, pistol confiscated
Two cadres of People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) were arrested on Saturday by Assam Police. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Assam police here on Saturday arrested two cadres of People's Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK) and confiscated a pistol along with ammunition from their possession. The accused have been identified as Armung Terang (25) Longkam Dera (21).

"Last night, acting on information disclosed by the already arrested two cadres of PDCK, namely Klarbong Teron and Jirsong Ejangpo, a search operation was launched at Langbongkroi under Dokmoka police station along with CRPF COBRA team," Assam Police said in a release. "In the morning hours, another two cadres of PDCK - Armung Terang (25) Longkam Dera (21) were apprehended. A pistol along with four ammunition was recovered from them. Armung Terang is a SS Lance Corporal and Longkam Dera is PT( Private trainer, rank not conferred yet) of PDCK," it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Trump spoke to Ethiopia's Abiy, expressed optimism on giant Nile dam

WMSS 2020: Clariant's Swadhin Banerjee explains sunliquid process for ethanol production

We need a complete ecosystem on waste management: MD, Fortum India

Top 7 Best Credit Cards for People without Credits

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

Bucks look to start new win streak vs. Suns

Two superstars who were unhappy with the All-Star selections this week go head-to-head on Super Bowl Sunday when the Milwaukee Bucks host the Phoenix Suns in an afternoon affair. Both teams are coming off a loss, perhaps the result of havin...

Time really flies: Bipasha Basu shares poster as 'Raaz' completes 18 years

Bipasha Basu shared a nostalgic Raaz poster on Saturday as the film completed 18 years since its initial release. The film featured Bipasha Basu and Dino Morea in leading roles.Bipasha took to her Instagram and wrote along with the special ...

Sara, Kartik comes up with 'Do It With A Twist' challenge

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan who are on a promotional spree for their upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal, has come up with a fun new challenge on Saturday - Do It With A Twist. The chirpy beauty of Bollywood introduced the new challenge to her ...

UPDATE 2-Eritrea blasts U.S. visa ban, Nigeria creates committee to address issues

Eritrea denounced a U.S. ban on immigrant visas for its citizens as unacceptable on Saturday, while Nigerias government said it had created a committee to address the issues that prompted U.S. President Donald Trump to add the country to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020