Positive and praiseworthy: Nitish Kumar hails Union Budget

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday hailed the Union Budget 2020-21, saying it is positive and praiseworthy and cater to the interests of common man and farmers. "It is in the interest of common man and farmers. The change in the income tax slab will provide relief to the middle class," Kumar said in a statement.

He added that the proposal to set up solar power plants on barren lands will strengthen the economic condition of farmers. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her budget speech in Parliament on Saturday proposed 16 action points to revive the struggling agriculture sector by doubling farmers' income.

With the aim of doubling farmers' income by 2022, Sitharaman proposed to expand PM-KUSUM to 20 lakh farmers for setting up stand-alone solar pumps and help another 15 lakh farmers solarise their grid-connected pump sets. "She further proposed to operationalise scheme to enable farmers to set up solar power generation capacity on their barren lands and to sell it to the grid. Resource efficiency is the first step in doubling farmer's income and keeping this in mind Sitharaman further stressed to encourage balanced use of all kinds of fertilisers and Zero Budget Natural Farming (ZBNF)," read an official statement.

"She further proposed integration of negotiable warehousing receipts (e-NWR) and National Agricultural Market (e-NAM)," it added. (ANI)

