Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four held after over 4 kg gold worth 1.87 cr seized from Chennai airport

Four passengers were arrested under the Customs Act after officials seized 4.46 kilograms gold worth Rs 1.87 crore was seized from Chennai international airport.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chennai (Tamil Nadu)
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 05:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 05:27 IST
Four held after over 4 kg gold worth 1.87 cr seized from Chennai airport
Over 4 kg gold was seized from four passengers at Chennai international airport. Image Credit: ANI

Four passengers were arrested under the Customs Act after officials seized 4.46 kilograms gold worth Rs 1.87 crore was seized from Chennai international airport. According to the Commissioner of Customs of Chennai airport, three passengers -- Raja, Karthikeyan and Thameem Ansari -- had arrived from Colombo in Sri Lanka on Friday night. All three were intercepted at the exit point.

During the search, three bundles containing gold paste were found concealed in the rectum of each passenger. On extraction, 1.53 kilogram of gold valued at Rs 64.36 lakhs was recovered and seized under the Customs Act 1962. Following this, Karthikeyan and Ansari were arrested. On the same night, five passengers -- Ibrahim Sha, Sikkender Batcha, Jameel Mohamed, Dhufail Rahman and Mohammed Taha Hayath -- had arrived from Kuala Lumpur and were intercepted at the exit.

On personal search, fifteen bundles of gold paste were recovered from the rectum. On extraction, 2.78 kilogram of gold was recovered. Furthermore, three cut bits of gold weighing 150 grams were recovered from their pant pockets. A total of 2.93 kilogram gold valued at Rs. 1.23 crore was recovered and seized. Following this, Sha and Batcha were arrested.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 12 synopsis, Rick’s inspiration despite hurricane Dorian

UPDATE 1-As coronavirus misinformation spreads on social media, Facebook removes posts

China's total coronavirus deaths hit 259 by end of Jan. 31, up 46

Pramod Agrawal takes over as Coal India chairman

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. confirms its 8th case of coronavirus; Pentagon to provide quarantine housing

U.S. health officials on Saturday confirmed an eighth case of the fast-spreading new coronavirus in the United States and the Pentagon said it would provide housing for people arriving from overseas who might need to be quarantined. The lat...

China's total number of coronavirus deaths reaches 304 as of end-Feb 1 - state TV

The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of Saturday, up by 45 from the previous day, state broadcaster CCTV said on Sunday, citing the countrys National Health Commission.All the new deaths were in ...

Uber suspends 240 accounts in Mexico to prevent coronavirus spreading

U.S. ride-hailing application Uber Technologies Inc. said on Saturday that it suspended 240 accounts of users in Mexico who may recently have come in contact with someone possibly infected with the new coronavirus.The newly identified coron...

Tharoor terms Union Budget as 'sit-down India Budget'

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Saturday said that the Union Budget 2020-21, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, is a sit-down India Budget. I thought the speech was far too long. It was as long as a com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020