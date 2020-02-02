NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

All India News Schedule for Saturday, Feb 2

NATIONAL

* Stories related to coronavirus

* Election rallies in Delhi

LEGAL

Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court to hear appeal against trial court order postponing hanging of four convicts.

NCR

* Congress to release its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls - 12 pm

* BJP president J P Nadda and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address rally at 4 pm in Sangam Vihar

* Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to address a rally at Burari - 6 pm

* Amit Shah to address a public meeting at Khayala in Tilak Nagar - 8:30 pm

* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address a public meeting at Delhi Cantt - 6:45 pm

EAST

* CPI leader D Raja to attend a meeting of party's national council in Kolkata

* Ambassadors of Mexico and Argentina at Latin America pavilion at Kolkata Book fair

* Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal's media interaction at Taj Bengal

WEST

Mumbai: Pinarayi Vijayan, Sitaram Yechury at "Mumbai Collective" event. Vijayan 10.30 am, Yechury 5.30 pm

SOUTH

* Stories related to coronavirus from second case reported in Kerala.

