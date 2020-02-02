NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE
All India News Schedule for Saturday, Feb 2
NATIONAL
* Stories related to coronavirus
* Election rallies in Delhi
LEGAL
Nirbhaya case: Delhi High Court to hear appeal against trial court order postponing hanging of four convicts.
NCR
* Congress to release its manifesto for Delhi Assembly polls - 12 pm
* BJP president J P Nadda and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to address rally at 4 pm in Sangam Vihar
* Home Minister Amit Shah and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar to address a rally at Burari - 6 pm
* Amit Shah to address a public meeting at Khayala in Tilak Nagar - 8:30 pm
* Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address a public meeting at Delhi Cantt - 6:45 pm
EAST
* CPI leader D Raja to attend a meeting of party's national council in Kolkata
* Ambassadors of Mexico and Argentina at Latin America pavilion at Kolkata Book fair
* Lamborghini India head Sharad Agarwal's media interaction at Taj Bengal
WEST
Mumbai: Pinarayi Vijayan, Sitaram Yechury at "Mumbai Collective" event. Vijayan 10.30 am, Yechury 5.30 pm
SOUTH
* Stories related to coronavirus from second case reported in Kerala.
