Maha: Artists protest against CAA-NRC-NPR

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thane
  • |
  • Updated: 02-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-02-2020 17:57 IST
Maha: Artists protest against CAA-NRC-NPR

At least 60 artists from various parts of the country on Sunday vented their anger against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime on canvas at Mumbra in Maharashtra's Thane district. The "Mumbra Shaheen Bagh" protest was organised by the Joint Action Committee for Social Justice, the Secular Art Movement of Maharashtra, the Artist Rises for India and local activists in solidarity with the Shaheen Bagh protesters in Delhi.

"The artists came from different parts of the country and raised their voice on canvas against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR)," an organiser said. He said they invoked Chhatrapati Shivaji, saint-poet Tukaram, and noted Urdu poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz, demanding that the Constitution be protected..

