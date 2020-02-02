Four injured after house collapsed in Mumbai
Four people were injured after a portion of a house collapsed in Andheri West in Maharashtra's Mumbai on Sunday.
The injured people have been shifted to a hospital. Further details are awaited. (ANI)
