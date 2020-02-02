Three arrested for betting on cricket match

The Jaipur police on Sunday arrested three people in connection with betting on a T20 match between India and New Zealand, an official said. Following a tip-off, a police team raided a flat in Vidhyadhar Nagar and recovered 28 mobile phones, a laptop, LCD TV and a piece of equipment used in online betting.

The accused involved in the betting have been identified as Sushil Saini, Pankaj Khandelwal, and Vinod Kumar. They have been arrested, police said.

A luxury car was recovered from their possession, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

