Three arrested for betting on cricket match
The Jaipur police on Sunday arrested three people in connection with betting on a T20 match between India and New Zealand, an official said. Following a tip-off, a police team raided a flat in Vidhyadhar Nagar and recovered 28 mobile phones, a laptop, LCD TV and a piece of equipment used in online betting.
The accused involved in the betting have been identified as Sushil Saini, Pankaj Khandelwal, and Vinod Kumar. They have been arrested, police said.
A luxury car was recovered from their possession, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaipur
- India
- New Zealand
- Vidhyadhar Nagar
- Vinod Kumar
ALSO READ
Amarinder slams CAA, says situation in India similar to that of Germany under Hitler
Young India doesn't want 'fifth-generation' dynast, says Ramachandra Guha taking sly dig at Rahul Gandhi
Hypocrisy of Indian Left reason behind rise of Hindutva, says Ramachandra Guha
Series at stake, India and Australia ready for showdown
India summons Pak offical, lodges strong protest over abduction of Hindu girls