Mumbai: Cops foil women's bid to start sit-in against CAA

A group of women on Sunday evening tried to stage a sit-in protest against the CAA-NRC-NPR regime outside a garden in Deonar area of Mumbai, but police foiled their bid, an officer said. While the officer said only five women were detained from outside the Shahuji garden and shifted to Deonar police station, an eye-witness pegged the number of detainees at 20.

"The women appeared suddenly, and without intimation they tried to squat on the road outside the garden. We asked them to vacate the road, but they didn't budge. We have shifted some of them to the police station. They will be released soon," said Deonar police station senior inspector Ragini Bhagwat. However, an eye-witness told PTI that police manhandled some of the women while evicting them from the spot.

"Around one hundred women, all residents of Govandi in east Mumbai, tried to occupy the road outside the garden. Police personnel, who arrived at the spot, manhandled some of them. They detained at least 20 women," he claimed.

A sit-in protest by women against the Citizenship Amendment Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register has been going on at Nagpada in south Mumbai since January 26. PTI ZA NSK NSK NSK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.