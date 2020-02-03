Maha govt yet to obtain nod for Thane cluster schemes: BJP

The BJP in Thane city has opposed the Uddhav Thackeray government's move to lay the foundation stone for a citywide cluster development scheme without getting all requisite permissions. The Maharashtra CM is expected to lay the foundation stone for six such cluster schemes on February 6.

Thane BJP president and MLC Niranjan Davkhare said the credit for these schemes should go to former CM Devendra Fadnavis who got it cleared during his tenure. "However, Shiv Sena wants to take credit and are going ahead with bhoomi puja of six cluster schemes even without obtaining permissions required," he claimed at a press conference here attended by other leaders from the BJP..

