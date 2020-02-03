NCC cadets to undertake Mount Everest Expedition

In order to inculcate the spirit of adventure, camaraderie, leadership amongst NCC cadets, a Mount Everest Expedition is being undertaken by them this year. The expedition will also be held in the year 2021, said a press note on Monday.

According to the press note, the selection process is being held at 14 different locations across the country. NCC Directorate of Karnataka and Goa has been earmarked to select cadets of Karnataka, Goa, Kerala and Lakshadweep.

A total of 100 NCC cadets including, 50 Senior Division (Boys) and 50 Senior Wing (Girls), who have been selected and trained at various regional NCC Group headquarters, have undergone a three days rigorous training here. An expert team comprising officers and other ranks from armed forces is touring the entire nation to select best amongst volunteers. The team led by Colonel Dhirendra Singh carried out the selection on Monday at the Manekshaw Parade Ground.

"The final list of cadets selected at Bangalore will be a homogeneous mix of well-motivated and extremely fit volunteer cadets, who will further be trained at premier mountaineering institutes of the country before undertaking an actual expedition," added the press note. (ANI)

