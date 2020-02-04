Left Menu
UP: Lalitpur resident advised isolation over Coronavirus suspicion

A person in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur district, who recently returned from China, has been advised to stay in isolation as a precautionary measure.

Dr. Pratap Singh, CMO, Lalitpur speaks to ANI on Tuesday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

"We have advised him to be in isolation at home also for a few days. He has also been asked to visit the hospital if he develops cough or fever. If he falls ill, we will send his blood samples to Lucknow for further investigation," he added. In the morning, Uttar Pradesh Department issued a statement informing that samples of four travellers were collected and sent to the Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune. The reports of all four samples have come negative.

The department also informed that 820 isolation beds have been reserved across the state for travellers returning back from China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

