2 killed, student leader injured in separate incidents in Bihar

  • Begusarai
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 14:54 IST
  • Created: 04-02-2020 14:46 IST
Two persons were shot dead and the Bihar unit president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party's student wing was injured by gunmen in separate incidents in Bihar, police said on Tuesday. In the first incident, Balal Raza, the Bihar unit president of the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party's student wing, was shot at by gunmen at his native village in Samastipur district on Monday evening.

Four unidentified gunmen who came on two motorbikes shot at Raza, when he was standing near his father's petrol pump at Satmalpur village. One of the bullets fired by the criminals hit Raza's right shoulder, injuring him badly, police said.

The gunmen fled from the spot under cover of darkness. Superintendent of Police Vikas Burman said, the reason behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.

Raza was initially rushed to a nearby hospital. Later, he was taken to a nursing home by his family members, police said. An FIR will be lodged on the basis of Raza's statement after he regains consciousness, they said.

In another incident, two employees of a private road construction company were shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Bharaul village in Begusarai district on Monday night. Deputy Superintendent of Police Ashish Anand said, prima facie it appears to be a case of extortion.

The police is investigating the matter and also questioning the office staff. The company was engaged in the construction of a 2.5-km-long road at Bharaul village under the 'Mukhyamantri Gram Sadak Yojana (MMGSY)'.

The deceased have been identified as 27-year-old Kaiser Alam and 25-year-old Rajnish, police said. Kaiser, a resident of Vaishali district, was the driver of an earth-moving machine engaged in the construction work, while Rajnish, a resident of Muzaffarpur district, was the 'Munshi' of the company..

