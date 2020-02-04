Old building of Victoria hospital to be converted into health care museum in Karnataka

The old building of Victoria hospital will soon be converted into a Health Care Museum, said Deputy chief minister of Karnataka C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday. "Once the new building starts functioning, the old building of Victoria will be converted into a Health Care Museum after the construction of a new 1,000-bed capacity building at Victoria Hospital," said Narayan.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection of the Victoria Hospital and the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology, the Minister said that the hospital authorities have been instructed to improve the system at the hospital. "A library will also be set up there and medical students will be allowed in the museum for 1 month of training, it will become learning hub," said Aswathth Narayana. (ANI)

