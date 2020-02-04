Maha: Fire at chemical unit in Palghar; no casualties

A fire broke out at a chemical unit in Boisar Tarapur MIDC of Maharashtra's Palghar district on Tuesday, an official said. No casualties were reported in the blaze that erupted at around 5.30 pm at Harshal Chemical Company in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell Santosh Kadam said.

Three fire engines from Palghar fire services rushed to the scene, where firefighting operations were underway, he said. Chemicals, which were stored in the premises, emanated a foul smell due to the fire and spread to the adjoining areas, he added.

While the cause of the blaze was yet to be ascertained, no casualties were reported in the incident, Kadam said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

