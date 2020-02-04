Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tribals to get rights under Forest Act: Maha Guv Koshyari

  • PTI
  • |
  • Palghar
  • |
  • Updated: 04-02-2020 20:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-02-2020 20:58 IST
Tribals to get rights under Forest Act: Maha Guv Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said tribals will get the right to build houses, cultivate and dig wells on the forest tracts they live in as per the Forest Rights Act. He was speaking to people from the tribal communities at a function held by social organisation Vayam in Vikramgad.

The governor said he was happy to see power, water and cooking gas connections in households even in a remote tribal hamlet like Doyapada. The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (in short Forest Rights Act, 2006) mandates the vesting of forest rights with forest-dwelling communities.

The responsibility for implementation of the Act lies with the states and union territories..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

JSPL begins transportation of iron ore from Odisha mines

Air Canada Boeing 767 to make emergency landing at Madrid airport

Song Hye-Kyo, Yoo Ah-in post GIF on Instagram to support coronavirus sufferers in Wuhan

Japan to take steps to protect citizens from coronavirus

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

President: Turkey won't allow more ground to Syria in Idlib

Turkeys president said on Tuesday his country wont allow Syrian forces to gain additional territory in a northern Syrian province, Turkish media reported, a day after clashes between Turkish and Syrian forces killed soldiers on both sides....

Hungarian teachers say new school curriculum pushes nationalist ideology

A Hungarian teachers union on Tuesday protested against a new school curriculum it says is designed by the ruling Fidesz party to promote its nationalist agenda and curb academic freedoms.Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the leader of Fidesz, h...

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies as China measures ease virus fears

U.S. stocks surged on Tuesday and the SP 500 and Nasdaq were on pace to unwind losses from last week as fears of a heavy economic impact from the coronavirus epidemic tapered off after Chinas central bank intervened for the second day. Chin...

International court gathering evidence in Rohingya case

Dhaka, Feb 4 AP Investigators from the International Criminal Court have begun collecting evidence for a case involving alleged crimes against humanity by Myanmar against Rohingya Muslims causing them to flee to neighboring Bangladesh, a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020