Tribals to get rights under Forest Act: Maha Guv Koshyari

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Tuesday said tribals will get the right to build houses, cultivate and dig wells on the forest tracts they live in as per the Forest Rights Act. He was speaking to people from the tribal communities at a function held by social organisation Vayam in Vikramgad.

The governor said he was happy to see power, water and cooking gas connections in households even in a remote tribal hamlet like Doyapada. The Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 (in short Forest Rights Act, 2006) mandates the vesting of forest rights with forest-dwelling communities.

The responsibility for implementation of the Act lies with the states and union territories..

