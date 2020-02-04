Jaishankar holds talks with Qatar's deputy PM, discusses regional situation

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with Qatar's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defence Affairs Khalid bin Mohamed Al Attiyah and discussed ways to deepen bilateral ties as well as the evolving regional situation.

Al Attiyah also held talks with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"Welcomed DPM and MoS for Defence Affairs @kbmalattiya of Qatar. Defence cooperation is an important pillar of our multifaceted partnership. Also exchanged views on the evolving regional situation," Jaishankar tweeted after the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

