  Chennai
  Updated: 05-02-2020 17:29 IST
  Created: 05-02-2020 17:29 IST
Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI) Highlights from the southern

Highlights from the southern region at 5.20 pm. MDS8 KL-CORONAVIRUS-MARRIAGE Groom comes home from China for wedding; Rituals postponed Thrissur(Ker): A groom, who arrived in Kerala from China for his wedding two weeks ago, had to postpone the ceremony on the insistence of health authorities as the youth is presently under home quarantine for the novel Corona virus.

MDS9 KA-VENDOR-MONEY Flower vendor gets shock of life as he finds Rs 30 cr credit in wife's bank account Bengaluru: A flower vendor from Channapatna town in Karnataka got a shock of his life when he found a credit of Rs 30 crore in his wife's bank account. MDS10 TN-CITIZENSHIP-LD RAJINIKANTH Rajinikanth throws weight behind CAA, NPR, says no threat to Muslims Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims while backing the National Population Register exercise as "very essential." MDS12 KL-LITERACY-GREATGRANDMOM Great grandmom from Kerala clears fourth std equivalency exam Thiruvananthapuram: A 105-year-old great grandmother from Kerala, who appeared for the fourth standard equivalency examination, has come out in flying colours, making her the oldest student in the country to clear the papers.

MES1 KL-LOVE JIHAD-BJP "Love Jihad" is a reality in Kerala, claims BJP leader Kottayam(Ker): A day after the Union Home Ministry told Parliament that no case of "Love Jihad" has been reported by any of the central agencies, the BJP claimed that it was a reality, which is happening in Kerala..

