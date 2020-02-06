Left Menu
Amid nCoV scare, Karnataka constitutes mobile teams to monitor villages bordering Kerala

Health authorities in Karnataka have constituted a mobile team of doctors to monitor villages sharing a border with Kerala districts.

  • Chamarajanagar (Karnataka)
  • Updated: 06-02-2020 12:34 IST
Mobile teams scanning Vehicles passing through Kerala border districts. Image Credit: ANI

Health authorities in Karnataka have constituted a mobile team of doctors to monitor villages sharing a border with Kerala districts. Strong vigil is being maintained by the health authorities in Karnataka after three confirmed cases of Corona virus was detected in Kerala.

Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja on Wednesday had informed that three positive cases of Corona virus were found in the state and other suspects were being monitored in isolation. The virus originated in Wuhan in December and has since then spread to various parts around the world. China has imposed quarantine and travel restrictions, affecting the movement of 56 million people in more than a dozen cities, amid fears that the transmission rate will accelerate. (ANI)

