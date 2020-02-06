Maha: Man arrested for killing wife, uncle over domestic feud

A 50-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and the latter's uncle after a domestic quarrel in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said on Thursday. The killing apparently took place on Monday and the partially decomposed bodies were recovered from the couple's flat in Dattatrey Nagar area on Wednesday, they said.

The deceased were identified as Manjusha Natekar (55), who was headmistress of a primary school here, and her maternal uncle Ashok Ramkrishna Kate (74), who recently started living with the couple in their apartment. The accused, Jayant Yeshwant Natekar, was arrested from Nagpur railway station on Wednesday when he was about to board an Ajmer-bound train, a police official said.

He allegedly throttled the two victims and also stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife, the official said. The couple used to have frequent fights as Jayant Natekar was not doing any work. A few years back, he worked as as a driver but was currently jobless and the couple used to have quarrels over this issue, he said.

Their neighbours told the police that they heard the couple fighting loudly on Monday morning. Soon after, the accused locked the house from outside and went away. As Manjusha Natekar did not come to school for three consecutive days and her phone was switched-off, some school teachers contacted her brother.

The victim's brother reached her house on Wednesday afternoon and opened the lock with duplicate keys. On entering the house, he found partially decomposed bodies of his sister and uncle in the bedroom and drawing room, respectively, the official said.

He raised an alarm following which the neighbours alerted the police, who rushed to the spot along with a dog squad, and finger print and forensic experts. The bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

Suspecting Jayant Natekar's role in the crime, the police launched a search and nabbed him at the Nagpur railway train, the official said, adding that he has been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 302 (murder). The couple has a son who is married and lives in Pune, the police said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.