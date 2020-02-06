Pak's misadventure in J-K will be defeated with full might: Raina

Senior BJP leader Ravinder Raina on Thursday said Pakistan was frustrated over the "prevailing peace" in Jammu and Kashmir and was sending terrorists to cerate trouble in the Union Territory but its evil designs will be defeated with full might. He congratulated the security forces for eliminating three Pakistani terrorists at Ban Toll Plaza in Nagrota here recently and arresting their overground supporters.

Raina, who is the president of BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit, said Pakistan will not be allowed to succeed in its evil designs and its every misadventure will be defeated with full might. "Frustrated over prevailing peace in J and K after the abrogation of Article 370, Pakistan is sending terrorists to create unrest and violence in the Union Territory but its evil designs will be frustrated by the alert Indian Army and paramilitary forces," he said.

Raina said after abrogation of article 370 provisions, "complete peace" has prevailed in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. He said though there was violence in other parts of country over the amended citizenship law but people of J and K maintained peace.

He alleged that some J and K politicians, who are given protection by Indian security forces and enjoy all other facilities from the Centre, tried to "destroy" the erstwhile "in league with terror outfits". Raina said the Modi government is committed for restoration of peace and normalcy in J and K.

"Steps are being taken on war-footing to solve the problems of people of the Ladakh region and every effort will be made for the betterment of the masses of erstwhile J and K state so that people's confidence is restored in the rule of law," he said.

