Congress MPs came to my seat in LS, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in the Lok Sabha on Friday when the Union health minister condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by former Congress chief Gandhi against Modi.

"When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me," Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament. Asserting that the language used by Gandhi against Modi is condemnable, he said such language is not expected from the son of a former prime minister and demanded that Gandhi should apologise.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.