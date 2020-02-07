Maha farm loan waiver scheme to implemented by Apr 15: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday said the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme will be implemented in the state by April 15. The state government has uploaded the names of 88 per cent farmers eligible for the waiver, announced in December last year with an upper limit of Rs 2 lakh, on its portal, officials said.

"Till now data of 32,16,278 farmers has been uploaded and 95 per cent of them have been linked with Aadhaar. From February 11, scrutiny of how the machinery will function will be done. From February 21, the list of beneficiary farmers will be published," they said. The Maharashtra CM reviewed preparations for the roll out with collectors, divisional commissioners and bank officials and asked all stakeholders to provide complete assistance to farmers.

A statement from the CMO said the implementation of the farm loan waiver was being down on war-footing, adding that the administration had done in 35 days what would otherwise have taken six months..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.