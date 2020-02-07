Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nirbhaya case: judge rejects plea for fresh death warrants for hanging of 4 convicts

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-02-2020 21:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-02-2020 21:16 IST
Nirbhaya case: judge rejects plea for fresh death warrants for hanging of 4 convicts

Efforts by authorities for a speedy hanging of the four convicts in the Nirbhaya case suffered a jolt as a trial court on Friday refused to issue fresh death warrants, asking how is it presumed that the fourth condemned prisoner is not going to seek the last available legal remedy for a reprieve. Taking note of the Delhi High Court's February 5 order permitting the convicts in the gang-rape and murder case to exercise their legal remedies within one week, Additional Sessions Judge Dharmendra Rana observed, "It is criminally sinful to execute the convicts when law permits them to live."

The judge said death warrants cannot be executed merely on basis of surmises and conjectures even as the Supreme Court said no one can be compelled to take remedies. The trial court on January 31 indefinitely postponed execution of the four convicts-- Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31), who are lodged in Tihar Jail.

In the application before judge Rana, the Delhi government said the President has already dismissed the mercy petitions of three convicts and that no application by any of the four is currently pending before any court. "What makes you (State) presume he (Pawan Gupta) is not going to use his curative plea?"

At this, public prosecutor Irfan Ahmad, appearing for the Delhi government and Tihar jail, said, "He (Pawan Gupta) has not filed yet. Currently no application by any of them is pending before any court." Pawan has not yet filed a curative petition -- the last and final legal remedy available to a person which is decided in-chamber. He also has the option of filing a mercy plea.

The Delhi government had moved the trial court for issuance of fresh black warrants. "It is criminally sinful to execute the convicts when law permits them to live. The High Court on February 5 has permitted the convicts, in the interest of justice, to exercise their legal remedies within one week from same order," judge Rana said.

"I concur with counsel for convicts that death warrants cannot be executed merely on basis of surmises and conjectures. The application is bereft of merit. Same is dismissed. State is at liberty to move appropriate application as and when required," he added. The Delhi government informed the court about the high court's order which directed the convicts to take steps within a week, if they wished, to avail any remedy available under the law.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that, keeping in view a week's time given to the convicts by high court, the fresh dates for execution of death warrants...may kindly be fixed specifying the date and time for execution/ hanging of convicts Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Mukesh and Akshay in the interest of justice," it said in the application. The warrants, issued by the trial court on January 7, were postponed "sine die" by it on January 31, giving the condemned prisoners a reprieve for the second time in two weeks.

The date of execution, first fixed for January 22 in Tihar jail, was later postponed to February 1 by a January 17 court order. In the Supreme Court, a 3-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi rejected Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's urgent request to issue notices to the convicts on the appeal of the Centre and the Delhi government against the high court order which also said the death row prisoners have to be executed together and not separately.

"The high court has granted them (convicts) one week time to avail all their remedies. This amply protects you," the bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, told Mehta. The bench also said that issuance of notices to the convicts at this stage will further delay the matter.

Mehta argued that convicts were adopting delaying tactics and Pawan Gupta has neither filed a curative petition in the apex court nor moved the mercy plea before the President yet. "No one can be compelled to take remedies," the bench said and posted the matter for hearing on February 11.

The top court told Mehta that it may consider the aspect of whether notice was needed to be issued to these convicts on the next date of hearing. Mehta told the bench that "nation's patience has been tested enough now" in this case due to delaying tactics of the convicts and the top court would have to lay down law on whether such condemned prisoners can be hanged separately or not.

The 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as 'Nirbhaya' (fearless), was gang-raped and savagely assaulted on the night of December 16, 2012, in a moving bus in South Delhi. She died of her injuries a fortnight later in a Singapore hospital. Six people including the four convicts, Ram Singh and a juvenile -- were named as accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in a special fast-track court in March 2013. Ram Singh, the prime accused, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar jail days after the trial began. The juvenile, who was said to be the most brutal of the attackers, was put in a correctional home for three years.PTI UK ABA MNL RKS SA GSN GSN

GSN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Taiwan says China feeding WHO wrong information about virus cases on island

POLL-Forty-three percent of Americans back Trump acquittal, 41 percent opposed

Researchers develop artificial intelligence tool to predict structure of Universe

Rajnath Singh signals India’s readiness to deepen defense ties with Africa

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-British shares trip up after four-day rally; Hargreaves slips

British stocks fell on Friday after four straight sessions of gains, as dealers locked in profits amid nagging worries over the coronavirus, and investment platform Hargreaves Lansdown slid following a discounted share sale by its largest i...

UPDATE 1-IMF to replace Lipton as first deputy managing director

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday made her first major personnel move since taking over the institution last October, announcing that her top deputy, David Lipton, will leave at the end of February...

Russia says Israel nearly shot down passenger plane in Syria

Russias Defense Ministry said Friday that Israeli air forces nearly shot down a passenger jetliner in Syria during a missile strike in the suburbs of Damascus a day earlier. The allegation comes as tensions run high in Syria, where fighting...

French soldiers kill more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali - army

French soldiers killed more than 30 Islamist militants in Mali in three operations on Thursday and Friday, Frances army said.The operations targeted al Qaeda and Islamic State-linked groups, the army added in a statement. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020