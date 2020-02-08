Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi pitches for implementation of Tamil reconciliation process by Colombo

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-02-2020 17:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-02-2020 17:43 IST
PM Modi pitches for implementation of Tamil reconciliation process by Colombo

India on Saturday sought devolution of powers by the Sri Lankan government to the minority Tamils in the island nation and hoped that their aspirations for equality, justice and respect will be fulfilled as per provisions of the country's Constitution. After wide-ranging talks with his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the issue was discussed with an "open mind" and hoped that the Tamil reconciliation process would be taken forward by Colombo.

The two leaders also deliberated on a raft of key issues like bolstering anti-terror cooperation, expansion of trade and investment ties, implementation of joint projects in Sri Lanka and resolving the long-festering fishermen issue with a "humane approach". In his comments, Rajapaksa thanked Modi for his government's 'neighbourhood first policy' and the priority he attaches to ties with Sri Lanka.

Rajapaksa's five-day visit to India assumes significance as his tenure as Sri Lanka's president from 2005 to 2016 saw expansion of China's footprints in the Indian Ocean island nation, triggering concerns in India. Noting that India has been a "trusted partner" in Sri Lanka's development, Modi said stability, security and prosperity in the island nation is important for India as well as for the entire Indian Ocean region.

On the long-pending Tamil issue, Modi said it will be necessary to implement the 13th amendment of the Sri Lankan Constitution. The 13th amendment provides for devolution of power to Tamil community in the neighbouring country.

"We held a discussion with an open mind on issues relating to reconciliation in Sri Lanka. I am confident that the government of Sri Lanka will fulfil the expectations of the Tamil people for equality, justice, peace, and respect within a United Sri Lanka," Modi said. "It will be necessary to implement the 13th amendment of (Sri Lankan) Constitution and take forward the reconciliation process at the same time," he said.

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment which was brought in after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987 which envisaged devolution of powers to the Tamils. Calling terrorism a major threat facing the region, Modi mentioned about the 'Easter Day terror attacks' in Sri Lanka last year and asserted that both countries will expand cooperation to deal with the challenge.

"We both countries have fought this problem firmly. There were painful and barbaric terrorist attacks on Easter Day in Sri Lanka in April last year. "These attacks were not only a blow to Sri Lanka, but also to humanity. In our talks, we discussed furthering our anti-terror cooperation," Modi said.

Rajapaksa said a part of the discussions centred around ensuring security for both the countries, and expressed gratitude to India for helping his country in countering terrorism. "India is our closest neighbour and long-standing friend. The close historical links have provided solid foundation to our ties," Rajapaksa said.

Referring to the fishermen issue, Modi said both sides have decided to adopt a humanitarian approach in dealing with it. "We also discussed the fishermen issue. It directly affects the livelihood of the people of both countries. Therefore, we agreed to continue to adopt a constructive and humanitarian approach in dealing with the issue," he said.

The prime minister said the history of Indo-Lanka relationship has been woven with countless threads like culture, religion, art and language. "Whether it is security or economy or social progress, our past and our future in every field are interlinked."

India had announced a financial assistance of USD 450 million to Sri Lanka, including USD 50 million to fight terrorism, during the visit of the country's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in November. "We deliberated on joint economic projects in Sri Lanka as well as to enhance trade and investment relations. We also discussed ways to deepen people-to-people contact, promote tourism and improving connectivity," Modi said.

Rajapaksa, elder brother of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, arrived here on Friday on a five-day visit, his first overseas tour after being appointed as prime minister of the island nation in November last year. After his official engagement in Delhi, Mahinda Rajapaksa will travel to Varanasi, Sarnath, Bodh Gaya and Tirupati.

In the morning, the Sri Lankan prime minister was given a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on the Sri Lankan prime minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fact check: Is China seeking approval to kill coronavirus patients to stop outbreak?

HRD Minister, PISA coordinator meet to discuss preparations for PISA 2021

Delhi Police woman sub-inspector shot dead

Manappuram Finance to raise up to Rs 1,150 cr via debentures

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

3 Indian youngsters among 64 boys and girls for NBA camp in Chicago

Indias Siya Deodhar, Harsimran Kaur and Amaan Sandhu are among 64 boys and girls selected to attend the sixth annual Basketball Without Borders BWB Global Camp in Chicago from February 14-16. The camp is being organised by the National Bask...

Five Hizb, LeT OGWs arrested in J-K

Five overground workers OGWs of militants were arrested by security forces in two separate operations in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Saturday. Acting on a specific information, police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen, which was...

UPDATE 1-Thai soldier kills at least 10 in shooting rampage -police

A Thai soldier killed at least 10 people in a shooting rampage on Saturday in Nakhon Ratchasima in the northeast of Thailand and remains at large, police said. The soldier opened fire at different locations in the city, which is more than 2...

UPDATE 3-Five Britons contract coronavirus in French ski resort

Five British nationals on a ski trip have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus at a mountain resort in France, after staying in the same chalet with a person who had been in Singapore, French health officials said on Saturday. The new ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020