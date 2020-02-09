Mahatma Gandhi's statue desecrated in Jharkhand
A statue of Mahatma Gandhi, erected here in 1948, has been desecrated by unidentified miscreants 10 days after Bapu's death anniversary, officials said on Sunday. The statue was built at the Gandhi Ghat by the bank of the Konar river where ashes of Gandhiji were immersed.
"The statue at Kumhartoli locality of the town has been damaged in the night of February 8. A new statue will be erected there soon, as the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi is being celebrated," Hazaribag Deputy Commissioner Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh said. He said an inquiry has been ordered to identify the culprits and a magistrate along with policemen deployed at the spot.
"A new statue will be placed there," Singh said. An FIR has been filed against unknown persons in connection with the desecration, Superintendent of Police Mayur Patel said.
The deputy commissioner said he would request Hazaribag MP Jayant Sinha and local MLA Manish Jaiswal to provide funds for installing of CCTV at the site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahatma Gandhi
- Bhuvanesh Pratap Singh
- Hazaribag
- Gandhi Ghat
- Jayant Sinha
ALSO READ
Brazil President Bolsonaro pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Brazil President Bolsonaro pays floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat
Mahatma Gandhi would have observed fast at Shaheen Bagh, had he been alive: Digvijaya Singh
Mahatma Gandhi told Nehru to give citizenship to minorities like Hindus, Sikhs if they come to India; PM Modi fulfilled that vision: Rajnath.
Khadi embodies Mahatma Gandhi's ideals of truth, non-violence: Rajasthan CM