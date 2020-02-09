MP villagers set ablaze bus involved in accident that killed 2

Villagers in Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday set ablaze a bus after it hit a motorcycle killing two people and injuring one, police said. The incident took place near Dodwada village on Khandwa-Indore Road, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police KP David.

"Mayabai (30) and Shriram (4) were killed and Akhilesh was injured when the bus hit their motorcycle from behind. Irate villagers set ablaze the bus and fire engines had to be called to douse the fire," he said.

"Mayabai, her husband Akhilesh and their nephew Shriram were returning to their village after attending a marriage ceremony. The driver fled from the spot and efforts are on to arrest him," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

