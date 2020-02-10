Gujarat ATS arrests Mumbai serial blasts accused

An accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts was arrested from the airport in Maharashtra's capital on Monday by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), a senior official said. He was on the radar of Gujarat ATS since last year in connection with a drug-smuggling racket.

The accused, Munaf Halari Moosa, was arrested from the Mumbai international airport on Monday morning upon his arrival from abroad, a Gujarat ATS official said. Moosa is an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts in which around 260 people were killed and more than 700 were injured, he said.

After the blasts, he fled the country and was hiding in South Africa, the official said. He was under the ATS lens for his alleged role in the landing of drugs worth Rs 900 crore on the Gujarat coast last year, he said.

"The Gujarat ATS is probing his role in the drugs case," the official added.

