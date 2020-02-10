Left Menu
Nikam named special public prosecutor in Hinganghat case

  Mumbai
  Updated: 10-02-2020 17:45 IST
  Created: 10-02-2020 17:45 IST
The Maharashtra government on Monday appointed renowned lawyer Ujjal Nikam as special public prosecutor (SPP) in the Hinganghat case in Wardha district where a 25-year-old woman lecturer was burned to death by her stalker. Making the announcement here, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray assured that the case, which has triggered widespread public anger and outrage, will be tried in a fast- track court to ensure speedy justice to the victim and her family.

The victim, Ankita Pisudde, a resident of Hinganghat town, was set afire allegedly by her stalker Vikesh Nagrale (27) a week ago. The woman died in a Nagpur hospital, where had been undergoing treatment, on Monday morning.

An official statement quoted Thackeray as saying that Nikam, who was the prosecution's main lawyer in the state's case against 26/11 terrorist Ajmal Kasab, will be the SPP in the Hinganghat matter. During his decades-long career, Nikam (66) has handled several high-profile cases like the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts and the film producer Gulshan Kumar murder case.

Thackeray said speedy investigation will be carried out in the case. The accused must be convicted for the crime.

Investigating agencies will work to ensure he is punished severely, the chief minister said. Thackeray said government departments concerned will work in coordination to ensure justice to the victim and her family.

The woman was set on fire by the accused, who was later arrested, while she was on way to her college on February 3, police have said. Nagrale and the woman were friends till two years ago when she severed ties with him due to his "irrational behaviour", the police have said.

Since then, Nagrale, who is married, had been stalking her, they have said. A special team led by Wardha Deputy Superintendent of Police Trupti Jadhav is handling the case..

