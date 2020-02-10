Left Menu
Dalit, Tribal MPs criticise SC decision on reservation; seek corrective action from Modi govt

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-02-2020 21:54 IST
  • Created: 10-02-2020 21:54 IST
Several Dalit and tribal MPs, including Union ministers, criticised on Monday the Supreme Court's decision on reservation, terming it "disturbing" and sought immediate corrective action from the Narendra Modi government. The Supreme Court has held that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments and there is no fundamental right to claim quota in promotions.

Union Minister Rattan Lal Kataria said the apex court's verdict was "disturbing" while Som Parkash, also a minister, said the government needs to act quickly to ensure that the decision does not trigger any mass protest. Both Kataria and Parkash are from the BJP.

LJP leader and Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan, who chaired a meeting with Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe MPs at his residence, said the orders from the high judiciary on issues related to the weaker sections of society often cause confusion among these communities. The order on reservation is disturbing, he said and demanded that all these issues should be put in the Constitution's Ninth Schedule which will bar their judicial review.

He expressed confidence that the government will take appropriate measures. LJP president Chirag Paswan added that there is a need for Indian Judicial Service that will ensure representation of SCs, STs and OBCs in the higher judiciary. Almost nil presence of these communities in the higher judiciary is a reason behind such decisions from courts, he said.

It was a regular meeting which Paswan holds with the parliamentarians of SC, ST communities in which they discuss the issues related to their welfare. Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thaawarchand Gehlot said on the occasion that the Modi government was studying the court's decision and would take an appropriate decision.

He assured the parliamentarians that the government would take a "good decision" and asserted that it has in the past taken many decisions for the welfare of these communities. Many members were of the view that high courts and the Supreme Court often deliver orders that go against the interest of Dalits and Tribals. A delegation of these MPs may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urge him to take corrective measures.

