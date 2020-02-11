Congress leader TS Singh Deo's mother passes away

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo's mother Devendra Kumari Singh Deo died after a prolonged illness at a hospital in Gurugram. She passed away at around 7:30 pm on February 10.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited the hospital to pay his last respects. "She had a strong influence in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. Devendra Kumari was a respected political leader. I am extremely sad over the demise," Baghel said. (ANI)

