Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court directs Crime Branch to file report in 15 days on plaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-02-2020 13:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-02-2020 13:33 IST
Delhi court directs Crime Branch to file report in 15 days on plaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja directed the officials to file the report expeditiously as the matter is very sensitive. The court, while issuing the direction, refused to grant the eight-weeks time sought by the Crime Branch.

The court was hearing the complaint filed against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for allegedly delivering hate speeches in Delhi recently during the campaign for the Assembly polls. Crime Branch officials who appeared before the court stated that they got the complaint in this regard on February 4 from the district police and are verifying the related videos.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police, in its status report, mentioned that the Crime Branch was looking into the matter which is being monitored by Special Commissioner of Police. The court has now slated the matter for February 26.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Brinda Karat, Member of the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) and KM Tewari, secretary of Delhi State Committee of CPI(M) in the matter, which sought filing of FIRs under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two BJP leaders. file a detail report expeditely

Thakur had raised the slogan "Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" (shoot the traitors of the country) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27. On the other hand, Verma, in a controversial statement had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Motherson Sumi Systems Q3 profit drops 39 pc to Rs 340 cr

Bank of Baroda cuts MCLR by up to 10 bps

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to deal The Eyes, past villains may return

BJP issues whip to party's Rajya Sabha MPs for Tuesday

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

PMK releases shadow budget says party working towards development agenda

Pattali Makkal Katchi PMK founder S Ramadoss on Tuesday released the agriculture shadow budget, ahead of the State budget and said that PMK is working towards a development agenda. We have released our agriculture shadow budget for 13th yea...

UPDATE 1-Northern Irish police arrest four men over killing of journalist Lyra Mckee

Northern Irish police arrested four men on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the murder of journalist Lyra McKee, whose killing sparked outrage in the province where a 1998 peace deal mostly ended three decades of sectarian violence...

New Zealand wins third ODI by five wickets to complete 3-0 whitewash of India.

New Zealand wins third ODI by five wickets to complete 3-0 whitewash of India....

Floods fail to end Australia's years-long drought

Sydney, Feb 11 AFP Heavy rain has given hope to Australias drought-stricken regions, but scientists warned Tuesday sustained falls were needed to end a years-long dry spell. Stormy weather has brought days of chaos and destruction in the co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020