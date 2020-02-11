Delhi court directs Crime Branch to file report in 15 days on plaint against Anurag Thakur, Pravesh Verma

A special court in Delhi on Tuesday directed the Crime Branch to file an Action Taken Report (ATR) on a complaint filed by CPI (M) leader Brinda Karat against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Pravesh Verma for their alleged hate speeches while campaigning for the Delhi Assembly elections. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vishal Pahuja directed the officials to file the report expeditiously as the matter is very sensitive. The court, while issuing the direction, refused to grant the eight-weeks time sought by the Crime Branch.

The court was hearing the complaint filed against BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma for allegedly delivering hate speeches in Delhi recently during the campaign for the Assembly polls. Crime Branch officials who appeared before the court stated that they got the complaint in this regard on February 4 from the district police and are verifying the related videos.

Earlier today, the Delhi Police, in its status report, mentioned that the Crime Branch was looking into the matter which is being monitored by Special Commissioner of Police. The court has now slated the matter for February 26.

The court was hearing a plea filed by Brinda Karat, Member of the Polit Bureau of the CPI(M) and KM Tewari, secretary of Delhi State Committee of CPI(M) in the matter, which sought filing of FIRs under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the two BJP leaders. file a detail report expeditely

Thakur had raised the slogan "Desh Ke Gaddaro Ko, Goli Maaro Saalo Ko" (shoot the traitors of the country) several times while addressing a public meeting here in Rithala on January 27. On the other hand, Verma, in a controversial statement had said, "Lakhs of people gather there (Shaheen Bagh). People of Delhi will have to think and make a decision. They will enter your houses, rape your sisters and daughters, kill them. There is time today, Modi Ji and Amit Shah won't come to save you tomorrow..." (ANI)

