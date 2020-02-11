UP govt announces ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to kin of CRPF jawan killed in Naxal encounter

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh to the kin of slain CRPF jawan from the State who died in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh. Extending condolences to the bereaved family, the Yogi government has promised a job to a family member of the slain jawan, Vikas Kumar, who hails from the Banda district of the State.

Two CoBRA jawans lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals on Monday in the Irapalli jungles under Pamed Police Station Limits in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Six jawans also sustained injuries, while one Naxal was killed, in the encounter.

The commandos were from the 204 Battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA). (ANI)

