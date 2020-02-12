Lokayukta raids co-operative officer's house in Ujjain, Rs 15 lakh seized

Lokayukta on Wednesday raided the residence and farmhouse of Co-operative Officer Nirmal Rai in connection with a disproportionate assets case here. The officials have seized more than Rs 15 lakh, a car and four two-wheelers from the accused's possession.

A couple of documents were also seized by the team. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

