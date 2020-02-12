Left Menu
Bhim Army chief calls for Bharat Bandh on Feb 23

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 12-02-2020 16:22 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad on Wednesday called for a 'Bharat Bandh' on February 23 against a Supreme Court ruling that states were not bound to provide reservation in promotion and appointments in public employment and also quota is not a fundamental right.

He urged MPs and MLAs belonging to the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes to build pressure on the government to bring an ordinance to nullify the ruling.

Aazad said his outfit will hold a march from Mandi House to Parliament on February 16 to press for its demands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

