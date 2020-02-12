CM grants Rs 16 crore for minority religious institutions

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a grant of Rs 16 crore for different minority religious institutions in the state. The grant will help build pilgrim facilities and community halls in these institutions for visitors.

The funds will be provided from the Special Problem Funds during the year 2019-20 and will be utilised for the creation of pilgrim amenities and community halls, Patnaik said in a statement. According to the decision of the state government, a sum of Rs 2 crore will be provided to the Jesus Christ and Mother Merry, Bhubaneswar Catholic Church and Capital Masjid in Unit-4 area in the city.

The government note said that Rs 2 crore each has been sanctioned for Odia Baptist Church at Mission road, Cuttack and Kadam-e-Rasool mosque at Dargha Bazar respectively. The chief minister has also sanctioned Rs one crore each for Fakirabad Markazi mosque, Kendrapara, Old Bazar Jama Masjid, Bhadrak, Paltan Masjid, Sambalpur, Sambalpur St Joseph Cathedral (Roman Catholic), Jamia Masjid, Berhampur Bhapur Bazar, Giri Road Odia Baptist Church(CNI), Rourkela Bishop Missionary (Roman Catholic) and Sunni Jama Masjid at Rajgangpur..

