PM Modi condoles death of people in road accident in UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of people in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh and hoped for fast recovery of those injured.

At least 12 people were killed and eight seriously injured when a private bus in which they were travelling collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Wednesday.

"The road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh has caused deep grief. Many passengers have lost their lives ... My condolences to the families of the victims in this hour of grief. I wish those injured recover soon," the Prime Minister's Office said in a tweet quoting Modi.

