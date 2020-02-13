Maha: Man booked for submitting fake documents in court

A man was booked for allegedly submitting fake documents to a court here in Maharashtra while standing guarantee for the bail of an accused, police said on Thursday. An offence was registered against Jaffar Ali Ansari who stood as a guarantor for Bharat Tolani, an accused in a sexual assault case under the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, an official said.

On February 1, Ansari submitted documents such as ration card and driving license to the Kalyan sessions court, which were sent to Ulhasnagar police station for verification, he said. The Ulhasnagar police found that the documents had been fabricated, following which court officials filed a complaint, he added.

A case was registered against Ansari under section 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, police PRO Sukhada Narkar said, adding that no arrest has been made so far..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.