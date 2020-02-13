Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India this month

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-02-2020 16:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-02-2020 16:18 IST
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella to visit India this month

Microsoft Corp Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella will visit India later this month, the company said on Thursday. While the company confirmed the visit of the top executive, it did not give details about the dates and cities he is likely to visit.

"Yes, Satya Nadella, CEO, Microsoft, will be visiting India later this month to address customers, young achievers, students, developers and entrepreneurs," Microsoft said in response to an e-mailed query. According to sources, Nadella will be on a visit to India from February 24-26. He is likely to visit Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru, and meet industry leaders and government functionaries during his visit, they said.

The visit comes on the heels of the Indian-origin CEO recently voicing concerns over the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) - Nadella had last month said what is happening is "sad" and he would love to see a Bangladeshi immigrant create the next unicorn in India. His remarks had raised a furore in the political circles. In a statement issued by Microsoft on January 14, Nadella had said: "Every country will and should define its borders, protect national security and set immigration policy accordingly. And in democracies, that is something that the people and their governments will debate and define within those bounds."

India is a major market for Microsoft - the tech titan has a significant presence in cities like Bengaluru and Hyderabad. It is pertinent to mention here that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25.

Nadella's visit comes at a time when the Indian government is taking a strong position on issues like data localisation and tightening the rules for e-commerce companies as well as social media platforms. India has so far resolutely stood its ground on these issues, refusing to bow to the pressure from US companies. The Personal Data Protection Bill - which outlines norms for handling of personal data including processing by public and private entities - was introduced in the Lok Sabha in December 2019 and has been referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

The proposed legislation mandates processing of 'critical' personal data only in India. What constitutes critical data is to be notified by the Centre, it says. It has also proposed that sensitive personal data - like financial data, health data, sexual orientation, biometric or genetic data, transgender status, religious or political belief/affiliation - can be transferred outside India with explicit consent, but will continue to be stored in India.

Prominent bodies like The US-India Business Council (USIBC) and internet and mobile players' association IAMAI have flagged concerns on some of the provisions in the Bill, saying that these will impinge on privacy of Indian citizens and create challenges for businesses. The USIBC has said the Bill contains several new provisions outside the core issue of data privacy that raises serious concerns for the private sector, particularly the inclusion of requirements around non-personal data and social media intermediary liabilities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Trump says he does not mind if Philippines cuts military pact with U.S.

Singapore bank DBS evacuates 300 staff after coronavirus case surfaces - memo

Fire breaks out in Rolta company in Andheri East, Mumbai

Trump hails reversal of tough sentencing for former adviser

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

Videos

Latest News

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. (AFP) CPS

Japan announces first death of person infected with COVID-19. AFP CPS...

Times Bridge invests USD 53 mn in meditation app Headspace

Times Bridge, the private equity arm of media major Times Group, has invested USD 53 million about Rs 375 crore in California-based Headspace, an app for meditation. The funding also opens the entry of the Santa Monica-based company into th...

UPDATE 2-Sinn Fein seeks talks with Fianna Fail on forming new Irish government

Left-wing nationalist party Sinn Fein said on Thursday it had formally requested talks with center-right rival Fianna Fail to discuss options for forming a new Irish government following an inconclusive election last weekend. The request pu...

Kerala Opposition leader demands DGP's removal over CAG report on missing weapons, 'misuse' of funds

After a CAG report pulling up the Kerala Police over misuse of modernisation funds and the missing rifles and ammunition became public, Leader of Opposition in Kerala Legislative Assembly Ramesh Chennithala has demanded probes by CBI and NI...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020