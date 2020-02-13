13 injured in gas cylinder blast in Jaipur

At least 13 people were injured on Thursday after an LPG cylinder blasted in Jaipur's Sheikhpura locality.

Of them, nine persons have been seriously injured while the other four have sustained minor injuries. All of the injured are being treated at a city hospital. More details are awaited. (ANI)

