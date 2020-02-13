Rahul takes dig at BJP over LPG price hike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a dig at the ruling party over the LPG cylinder price hike by sharing on Twitter an erstwhile UPA era picture of BJP leaders protesting against cooking gas price hike. "I agree with these members of the BJP as they protest the astronomical 150 Rs price hike in LPG cylinders. #RollBackHike," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) on Wednesday hiked the prices of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) gas cylinder of 14.2 kg by over Rs 140 per cylinder. Each LPG cylinder of 14.2 kg will now cost Rs 858.50 in Delhi (up by Rs 144.50); Rs 896.00 in Kolkata (increased by Rs 149); Rs 829.50 in Mumbai (up by Rs 145); and Rs 881.00 in Chennai (up by Rs 147). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.