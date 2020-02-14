5 arrested with elephant tusks in Odisha''s Badipada

Five persons were arrested in Odisha's Badipada after two elephant tusks were

seized, officials said on Friday. The seizure was made on Thursday night, said officials

of the Baripada Forest Division. It is suspected that the tusks belonged to a male

elephant of about nine years old. They might have killed the elephant in Similipal National Park, said Baripada forest

range officer Laxmidhar Behera. Following a tip-off, forest officials intercepted an

auto-rickshaw near Titia on Baripada-Udala Road, from which the tusks were recovered, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Wild Life Protection Act, Behera added.

