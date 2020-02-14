Protests over LPG price hike disrupt traffic in Kolkata

Activists of the CPI(M)'s women's wing and the Youth Congress protested on Friday against the hike in LPG cylinder prices at two important junctions of the city, leading to major traffic snarls in some areas of north and south Kolkata, police sources said. Youth Congress members, armed with placards and banners, blocked the APC Road in Rajabazar for around 30 minutes at 3 pm, throwing traffic out of gear.

Members of the CPI(M)-backed All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) also staged a demonstration outside the Indian Oil Corporation office in Dhakuria in the southern part of the city. The AIDWA protest caused traffic snarls for around an hour on the Dhakuria bridge, police sources said. LPG price was increased to Rs 858.50 per 14.2 kg cylinder from Rs 714 previously, making it the steepest hike in rates since January 2014.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.